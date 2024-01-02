WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

How many of us take the time out of our day to buy extra food and hand it out to those experiencing homelessness? Some of us do it occasionally; some of us are afraid to approach the homeless. This man has made it a goal to help the homeless and support local businesses at the same time.

FROM A YOUNG MAN'S HEART

25-year-old Josh Liljenquist from Fairmont, Minnesota, and Co-Founder of 'Take-Off Media,' is changing people's lives one meal at a time; or should we say 20 meals at a time.

He made a special visit to Minneapolis to help feed the homeless. He recently stopped into a restaurant known as Lotus and ordered a bunch of egg rolls to feed the homeless. "You got to the restaurant, order a big amount of food, see if they can do it, and then usually give the workers or the people who are making it, whatever it may be $100, $200, pay for the food unless the company wants to pay for it themselves," he said, according to a story by WCCO.

HELPING FEED THE HUNGRY AND HELPING SUPPORT LOCAL RESTAURANTS

The video was being made live as he stopped in and asked the question if the restaurant could make the food. Lotus was so happy to help, that they invited Josh back into the kitchen to teach him how to prepare the food, and invited him to sit down for a meal as well.

According to the article, Josh said, "I give them food but to me, it's more than food. It's a conversation, it's saying you are there for them. You hug them, because some people there, they don't get love."

12 MILLION VIEWS AND COUNTING

According to the story, the video that was created now has more than 12 million views on TikTok, and even more than that when you count what's been viewed on other media platforms.

At Lotus, business was up by 90% that day, and tips were at 250%, so Josh is making a difference not only by helping those in need but by helping small businesses as well. The money that the TikTok videos make, goes right back into helping people. Josh wants to be the best he can be this year and hopes that his video will inspire others to do the same. You can see the video below.

