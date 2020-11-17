Vikings Notch Rare Soldier Field Win

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears 19-13 Monday night at Soldier Field in Chicago. It is just the third win in the last 11 games for Minnesota at the Bears' home stadium.

Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins was efficient all night, completing 25-36 passes for 292 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Adam Thielen. Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook added 30 carries for 96 yards in the win.

The Vikings, who started the season 1-5, are now 4-5 after three straight wins. Minnesota trails Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams for the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Minnesota will host the struggling Dallas Cowboys at US Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:25 on WJON.