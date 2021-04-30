Vikings Draft Offensive Tackle In First Round; Bateman Goes 27th

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Get our free mobile app

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft.

They moved down nine spots with a familiar draft-night trade to stockpile more picks.

Darrisaw is a late-blooming, athletic blocker at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. He was a second team All-American in 2020 who can fill a significant need at left tackle after Riley Reiff was released.

The Vikings had the No. 14 spot on the board, which would have been their highest in six years. They sent it to the New York Jets with one of their four choices in the fourth round.

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Ravens bolstered their beleaguered passing attack by selecting Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman with the 27th overall pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

Places in Rochester with Free Stuff for you on your Birthday

It's your BIG day and although you may not always want to celebrate adding another number to your age, there are several places in Rochester that do want to celebrate your big day. Check out the list and start making a plan to visit all of these on your next birthday.
Filed Under: Football, Gophers, Minnesota Vikings, national football league
Categories: Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top