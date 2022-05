ST CLOUD -- Two St Cloud robotics teams are getting together for a fundraiser Thursday.

North Junior High Vex Robotics #8108 and Apollo High School Robotics #91917 are hosting a fundraiser at North Junior High from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Food trucks from StevenD’s, Chevy’s Pit, Mr. Twisty’s and North Star Donuts will be on site with a portion of the proceeds split between the two VEX Robotics teams.