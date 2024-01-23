Valentines Day Can Be A “Scream” in Minnesota this Year
Not everybody is romantic, not everybody enjoys Valentines Day. Others enjoy the “Hallmark Holiday” as some people call it, but not with the traditional hearts, flowers and candy.
If this sounds like you, there’s a Valentines themed haunted house that may be right up your alley.
Nowhere Entertainment in Inver Grove Heights will be hosting “Cupids Revenge” Haunted House. Their website describes it like this “Cupid is all grown up, and ready for revenge. He ditched the diaper and hacksawed the hearts”.
This haunted house is described as a “bloody” new twist on the Holiday of love. Blood Curdling screams will fill the air on the weekend after February 14th.
Friday February 16th is an 18-year-old and older only event. Then on Saturday February 17th, Cupids Revenge will be the regular haunted house.
If a screamin’ haunted house isn’t your cup of tea for Valentines Day, maybe the “For the Love of Golf” Mini Golf Package or the “For the Love of Gaming” package may interest you.
The Mini-Golf package included admission for 4 to the mini-golf course along with 2 pizzas, 1 pitcher of soda, and 6 cookies for $55.
The gaming package includes 4 $20 arcade cards, 2 pizzas, 1 pitcher of soda along with 6 cookies for $80.
The Mini-Golf and Gaming packages are available on February 14th and 15th at these advertised prices.
We’ve presented here 3 alternative options for Valentines Day for you this year. It seems that no matter what your interests are you’ll have some fun at Nowhere.
