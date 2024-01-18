Uncover The Beauty Of Minnesota: Is This the Most Beautiful Place?

If you were asked to name the most beautiful place in Minnesota, what would you say? That's a really tough question. We're lucky to have so much beauty in the state and in so many different forms.

From all of our incredible lakes, to our picturesque state parks to things like the Como Park Conservatory. You can spend a couple hours just being amazed by all the beautiful plants and flowers.

Como Park Conservatory - Richard Cummins-Getty Images Como Park Conservatory - Richard Cummins-Getty Images loading...

You could pick Gooseberry Falls at Gooseberry Falls National Park on the North Shore. When there, you can hike the beautiful trails along the Gooseberry River and take in some of the most beautiful glimpses of nature whether you're hiking, cross-country skiing or snowmobiling.

Waterfall at Gooseberry Falls State Park Photo by Cody Otto on Unsplash loading...

Or if beautiful architecture is your thing, there's St. Paul's Cathedral. With it's familiar copper dome and Beaux-Arts architecture and it's listed as a landmark on the National Register of Historic Buildings. It's a truly gorgeous building!

Photo by Google Maps Photo by Google Maps loading...

But this spot beat all of those out. Cosmopolitan named Minnehaha Falls in Minneapolis as the most beautiful spot in Minnesota. I grew up about a half mile away from Minnehaha Falls and spent my entire childhood hanging out there. I've stood on that ledge behind the water, but don't try that today...I'm glad my parents never found out. That was all before it was made into a regional park and before you had to pay for parking!

Photo by Brooks O'Brian Photo by Brooks O'Brian loading...

Photo by Brooks O'Brian/ WWJO Photo by Brooks O'Brian/ WWJO loading...

Here's what Cosmopolitan had to say about it:

As the centerpiece of Minneapolis's Minnehaha Regional Park, this 53-foot waterfall is an extraordinary find in the Twin Cities area. Its name, Minnehaha, comes from words meaning "waterfall" in the Dakota language, according to the Minnesota Parks & Recreation Board.

Bucket List Attractions in Minnesota - Must Sees