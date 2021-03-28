UMD Tops North Dakota in Record 5OTs to Reach Frozen Four

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Luke Mylymok scored at 2:13 of the fifth overtime to send Minnesota Duluth into the Frozen Four with a 3-2 victory over North Dakota in the longest game in NCAA Tournament history.

Minnesota Duluth, which has won the last two national championships, became the first team to reach four straight Frozen Fours since North Dakota accomplished the feat from 2005-08. But the Bulldogs had to outlast North Dakota to get there again.

The game lasted 142 minutes, 13 seconds — surpassing the previous mark of 123:53 set in St. Lawrence's four-overtime victory against Boston University in 2000.

North Dakota nearly won it just moments before Mylymok's goal when Jake Sanderson's shot hit the post.

Massachusetts beat Bemidji State 4-0 earlier in the day to also advance to the Frozen Four.

Sunday St. Cloud State will play Boston College at 4:30 p.m. with the winner going to the Frozen Four. Also, the University of Minnesota will take on Minnesota State-Mankato at 7:00 p.m. for a shot at the Frozen Four.

