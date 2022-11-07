Twins Winter Caravan Coming Back in 2023

The Twins Winter Caravan is coming back in 2023. The name is slightly changing to "CARE-avan" but the event will largely remain the same as what it was in 2019. Director of Broadcast for the Twins Andrew Halverson says:

The goal will be to connect with Twins fans in person but also look for opportunities to give back as well. We are partnering with the Twins Community Fund to help us create those charitable events and contributions. As a result, we will be re-wording the Twins Caravan to the “Twins CARE-avan”.

The Twins are planning a night stop in St. Cloud Tuesday January 24th. The event will take place at Rivers Edge Convention Center at 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. The event will include a ballpark style meal with a guest list that is yet to be determined.

Tickets will become available at the Townsquare Media (WJON) studios as soon as the guest list is announced.