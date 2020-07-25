Twins Top White Sox in Season Opener

The Bomba Squad is back in business as the Minnesota Twins opened up their long-awaited season with a 10-5 win over the Chicago White Sox Friday.

Minnesota started the first inning hot. Max Kepler hit a home run on the first pitch of the game. With some help from Mitch Garver and Jake Cave, the Twins quickly pushed out to a 4-0 lead. Chicago scored only one run in the first, but by the end of the second, the game was all tied up 5-5.

In the fourth, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run single that gave Minnesota back the lead 7-5. The Twins put the game away for good with three more runs in the seventh.

Kepler had two home runs in the game and two RBIs on five at-bats. Polanco finished with two runs and two RBIs, and Cave also tallied two RBIs.

Jose Berrios gave up seven hits and five runs in the first four innings, but the relief pitchers kept the White Sox from putting anymore runs on the board.

Trevor May and Tyler Clippard allowed no hits or runs in one inning each. Tyler Duffey gave up one hit but no runs in his inning, and Cody Stashak allowed only one hit in the final two innings.

The Twins improve to 1-0 and will face the White Sox in game two on Saturday.