Twins Top Tigers, Lead Series 3-0

The Minnesota Twins came from behind to beat the Detroit Tigers and notched their fifth straight win Saturday night.

Detroit took a 1-0 lead over Minnesota in the opening inning. That score stood until the Twins got on the board and tied it up 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth. In the top of the seventh, the Tigers opened up a 3-1 lead. Minnesota closed the gap to 3-2 in the bottom frame. Then in the ninth, the Twins ran in two to win the game 4-3.

Miguel Sano had two RBIs and a solo home run on three hits. Byron Buxton finished the day with the game-winning walk-off single. Jake Cave, Ehire Adrianza, Nelson Cruz each ran one in for Minnesota.

Kenta Maeda threw eight strikeouts and allowed two hits and three runs in the first six innings. Tyler Clippard tallied one strikeout and three hits in the seventh inning and Jorge Alcala closed out the final two with three strikeouts and two hits.

The Twins improve to 25-16 and now lead the series 3-0. The two teams with take the field for game four on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.