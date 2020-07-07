Twins To Open Season July 24 at Chicago

Major League Baseball released their 2020 adjusted 60-game schedule Monday. The Twins will open the season Friday July 24 at Chicago against the White Sox starting a 3-game series. The Twins will play their home opener Tuesday July 28th against the St. Louis Cardinals at Target Field at 7:10 p.m. The Twins will play 1-preseason game. That will be in Chicago against the Cubs on July 22 at 6:05 p.m.

Hear all the Twins games home and away on AM 1240/95.3 FM WJON, online at wjon.com or by using the wjon app.