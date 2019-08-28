Twins’ Taters Topple White Sox Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 Tuesday night in the Windy City. The Twins improve to 80-51 on the season with the win.

Marwin Gonzalez and Jonathan Schoop each hit home runs in the second inning to stake the Twins to a 2-0 lead, and Eddie Rosario capped the scoring with an RBI single in his return from a hamstring injury.

Michael Pineda pitched five solid innings to earn his tenth win of the season for Minnesota. The righty allowed just a single run on four hits with eight strikeouts.

The Twins will play in Chicago again on Wednesday night. The game can be heard on WJON, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:30.