﻿﻿Twins Take Series Against Tigers

The Minnesota Twins took down the Detroit Tigers to win the series 2-1 and complete a ten-game road trip.

The Twins started out strong with three hits in the top of the first. A single, double, and a two-run home run put them up 3-0. In the second frame, the Tigers were able to run one in to close the gap to 3-1.

After two scoreless innings, Minnesota had a huge fourth. A slew of hits, from the top of the order to the bottom, included another home run and extended the Twins’ lead to 8-1. They ran in another in the fifth and hit a two-run home run in the sixth to push out to 11-1.

Detroit was again unable to score in the bottom of the sixth. In the top of the seventh, Minnesota hit their fourth home run of the game to extend their lead to 12-1. The Tigers earned their second run of the game in the bottom of the seventh to cut their deficit back to 10 runs.

No runs were scored in either of the last two innings, and the Twins won 12-2.

Nelson Cruz had three hits on the day, three RBIs and a home run. Byron Buxton and Eddie Rosario each finished with two RBIs and a home run. Miguel Sano added the final home run and one RBI.

Jake Odorizzi threw eight strikeouts in six innings and allowed only five hits. Matt Morin and Tyler Duffey combined for three strikeouts and four hits in the final three innings.

The Twins improve to 43-21. They will return home to kick off a series against the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.