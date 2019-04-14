Twins Sweep Detroit
On a chilly Minnesota Sunday afternoon, the Twins took down the Detroit Tigers and swept the two-game series.
The Twins got off to a good start. They shut out the Tigers in the opening inning and tallied two runs to take the lead. In the top second, however, Detroit tied things back up at 2-2. Again the Twins scored in their next chance at the bat. They ran in one in in the bottom of the second to retake the lead 3-2.
Minnesota picked up the pace in the third inning. First, they shut out the Tigers for the second time. Then they added to their lead with a two-run home run by C.J. Cron. After that the game quieted back down for the next three innings.
Eddie Rosario added one more for the Twins with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh. Trailing 6-2 at the start of the eighth, Detroit mounted a comeback. They ran in two to cut Minnesota’s lead to 6-4, but the Twins put it away in the ninth. With only one out and the bases loaded, they pulled out Blake Parker in favor of Trevor Hildenberger. He threw two strikeouts and Minnesota won it, 6-4.
Rosario led the team with two runs and three hits on four at-bats. Cron, Max Kepler, Mitch Garver, and Nelson Cruz each tallied one run. Jose Berrios was on the mound for the first seven innings and threw seven strikeouts.
The Twins improve to 8-4. On Monday they will kick off a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.