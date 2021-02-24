Twins SS Prospect Royce Lewis Out for Season with Torn ACL

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis has a torn ACL in his right knee that will sideline him for the 2021 season.

Lewis is considered the organization's top prospect. He was the first overall pick in the 2017 draft.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Lewis was diagnosed with the injury upon reporting to spring training. The 21-year-old Lewis will have reconstructive surgery

Friday. The rehabilitation process will take between nine and 12 months.

Lewis was not expected to be in the majors in 2021. He finished the 2019 season at Double-A.

