Twins Sputter Against Sox Tuesday

The Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-2 Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox have now won six straight games to increase their lead in the American League Central to three games.

Twins pitcher Randy Dobnak struggled for the third time in his past four starts, allowing four runs on eight hits in just 4.1 innings of work. Tyler Clippard and Jorge Alcala each allowed a run out of the bullpen.

Offensively, the Twins were held to just four hits. Byron Buxton provided Minnesota's lone offensive highlight with a solo home run in the top of the third inning to tie the game at one.

The Twins will look to get back on track Wednesday night in Chicago. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on WJON.