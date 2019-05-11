Twins Shutout Tigers in Series Opener

The Minnesota Twins extended their winning streak to four games with a shutout of Detroit at home on Friday night.

Even though they got off to a slow start, the Twins managed to completely shut down the Tigers. They scored two runs in the third and fourth innings and one in each of the fifth and sixth for a game-winning grand total of 6-0.

Jorge Polanco had three RBIs, Mitch Garver added two, and Max Kepler one. Jake Odorizzi pitched seven innings and threw five strikeouts.

The Twins improve to 24-12. They will face the Tigers in a doubleheader on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 12:30 p.m. for the first game and 6:30 p.m. for the second on AM 1240 WJON.