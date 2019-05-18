Twins Shut Down Seattle

The Minnesota Twins extended their win streak to four games by taking the second game of the series against the Mariners in Seattle on Friday.

Minnesota dominated the scoreboard through the entire game. They put up the first point in the third inning and extended their lead to 6-0 by the bottom of the fifth. In that second frame, Seattle scored their first and only run. The Twins added one more in ninth to put away the game 7-1.

Max Kepler led the team with two hits and three RBIs. Ehire Adrianza finished with two hits, two runs, and two RBIs. Marwin González and C. J. Cron each scored two runs. Martín Pérez was on the mound for just over six innings. He threw seven strikeouts and allowed only five hits.

The Twins improve to 29-15 and will play game three of the series against Seattle on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 8:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.