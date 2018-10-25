Twins Name Rocco Baldelli New Manager

The Minnesota Twins are named 37-year-old Rocco Baldelli as their new manager. Baldelli is now the youngest manager in Major League Baseball.

Baldelli played seven injury-plagued seasons in Major League Baseball from 2003-2010, mostly with the Tampa Bay Rays. He served as the minor league coordinator for Tampa Bay in 2018 after three seasons as first base coach for the team.

Baldelli will replace Paul Molitor, who was fired after a disappointing 2018 season in which the Twins finished 78-84.