Twins Plow Past Pittsburgh

The Minnesota Twins outplayed the Pirates in their second spring training meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The Twins cleaned house all day long. They got off to a slow start, not tallying any runs in the first inning, but they more than made up for it. In the second inning they put up three to take a dominant lead.

The shutout continued for Pittsburgh as the Twins put up four more runs in the fifth inning, and three in the eighth. The Pirates finally scored for the first time at the bottom of the eighth inning. After nine, Minnesota won big, 10-1.

Mitch Garver , Michael Reed , Jake Cave , Willians Astudillo , LaMonte Wade , Nick Gordon , Adam Rosales , Randy Cesar , Luis Arraez , and Joseph Cronin each ran one in for the Minnesota.

The Twins’ spring training record improves to 7-6-2. They take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday. Game time starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.