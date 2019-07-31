Twins Hold On To Beat Marlins Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins topped the Marlins 2-1 Tuesday night in Miami. The Twins, who have won four of their past five games, are now 65-41 on the season.

Jake Odorizzi earned his 12th win of the season with a strong start for Minnesota, lasting 5.2 innings while allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five. Newly acquired reliever Sergio Romo made his Twins debut with a scoreless eighth inning, while Taylor Rogers earned his 16th save with a scoreless ninth.

Byron Buxton's solo home run in the top of the third inning and Miguel Sano's fourth inning RBI double accounted for Minnesota's offense.

The Twins and Marlins will meet again Wednesday night. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.