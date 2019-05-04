Twins Fall Short in Opener Against Yankees

The Minnesota Twins, hot off their takedown of Houston, fell to the New York Yankees on the road on Friday night.

Minnesota started to fall behind early on. The Yankees scored in the first two innings to take a 2-0 lead. The Twins got on the board in the third, cutting the deficit to 2-1. In the fourth, New York extended their lead to 4-1. They ran in two more in the following three innings. The Twins tried to mount a comeback in the eighth, but only managed to score twice. They fell 6-3 to the Yankees.

Jorge Polanco , Nelson Cruz , and Byron Buxton each scored one for the Twins. Kyle Gibson threw five strikeouts in five innings.

The Twins fall to 19-11 and will take the field for game two on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 11:30 a.m. on AM 1240 WJON.