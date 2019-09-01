Twins Break HR Record, Lose to Detroit

Six home runs hit in six different innings was enough for the Minnesota Twins to make history, but not enough to topple the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

The Twins had the early lead thanks to a lead-off home run from Mitch Garver. The Tigers scored a run of their own in the bottom of the first to tie up the game. Max Kepler hit one out of the park in the second to reclaim the Minnesota lead 2-1.

Pitching woes continued for the Twins. Martin Perez threw four strikeouts and nine hits, giving up seven runs to Detroit in the third inning.

In the fifth inning, Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run. C.J. Cron added a solo home run in the sixth to cut Minnesota's deficit down to 8-5. Cody Stashak gave up two more runs to the Tigers in the bottom of the sixth before leaving the game.

The Twins hit two more solo home runs in an effort to rally late, one from Nelson Cruz in the eighth and another from Garver in the ninth. It was not enough to pass the Tigers, and the Twins fell 10-7.

Minnesota now holds the MLB record for most home runs hit in a single season with 268, a number they will likely extend before the end of the season.

The Twins fall to 83-52. They play game three in Detroit on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.