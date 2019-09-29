Twins Beat Royals, Lose Arraez in 7th Inning

The Minnesota Twins won a close one in Kansas City on Saturday afternoon.

Willians Astudillo finished with two RBIs, Jorge Polanco added one RBI, and Nelson Cruz hit the go-ahead solo home run in Minnesota's 4-3 win.

Cody Stashak threw for two strikeouts, two hits and one run in the opening two innings. The Twins' bullpen featured seven pitchers who combined for 11 strikeouts, five hits, and two runs.

Third baseman Luis Arraez was carted off the field in the seventh inning with an apparent leg injury.

The Twins improve to 101-60. They play their final game of the regular season against the Royals on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 1:00 p.m. AM 1390 Granite City Sports.