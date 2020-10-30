Try My Delicious Crock Pot Buttercup Squash Soup

SOMETHING NEW

I love food. I need it to be easy to make, and delicious as I have lots of hungry adult boys in my house; so who wants to waste an afternoon slaving away making a soup, or hot dish that no one will enjoy? Not me!

I'm not much of a squash lover...but my parents had the most beautiful squash come out of their garden, I though to myself; it looks too good to NOT want to eat it!

EASY CROCKPOT SQUASH SOUP

Here is my easy easy recipe for Squash soup. Feel free to send me your favorite recipes!

Grab your crockpot. Add the following ingredients:

1 large cut up squash

a bag of mini carrots, no need to chop up

a small bag of little potatoes if you wish

1 cut up yellow onion

1/4 cup of brown sugar

2 tbsp. of cinnamon

2 cups of water

Seasonings I used: Cumin, black pepper, salt

Bake in your Crockpot on high for 4 hours, or on low for 8 hours. Once all veggies are soft, put in blender and blend.

Once blended add1/2 cup half and half. Decorate with pumpkin seeds, or pretty parsley and enjoy.

I told you! This is super easy. The question: Did you make. Second question. Did you like it? Third question: What would you have done differently? Would you have added something different?

I'd love to hear about your fall recipes. Soups, sandwiches, salads and hot dishes. Share your special dish with me, and I'll share it with everyone else. Send your recipes to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.