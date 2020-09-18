Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Sookie and Bennie

Tri-County Humane Society Photos

Sookie

Sookie is a gorgeous cat who’s looking for a home. She’s 11 years old and spayed and declawed. For those of you looking for a declawed cat due to apartment requirements, give Sookie a look! She is friendly but shy. Once she warms up, she loves to sleep above her people’s heads on their pillow and makes the cutest little peeps when offered a treat. Sookie has met other dogs and cats but is a bit apprehensive about making new friends too quickly. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Bennie

Bennie is an adorable 4 year old neutered Chihuahua mix looking for a new human who has plenty of time for him. Bennie bonds closely to his person and gets a little nervous when they leave. He is super affectionate and prefers to sleep under the covers with his person if allowed. Bennie’s done well with other dogs and cats in the past and tug is his favorite game. Although he’s housetrained, Bennie might have an accident when left alone because of his anxiety. Bennie is a loyal companion who’ll make a wonderful new best friend for whomever decides to add him to their family.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org

