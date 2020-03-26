Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Popcorn & Sabrina

Popcorn

Today we show off Popcorn, who wants to pop on into a new home ASAP! This 3-year-old neutered Boxer and Lab mix has been at Tri-County Humane Society since March 8. Popcorn came to the shelter as a transfer from another rescue, so we don't know much about his background. We do know he enjoys his daily walks and is highly treat motivated which will surely help with further training. Everyone loves popcorn – have this one on your couch with you every day!

Sabrina

Sabrina is a spayed 2-year-old cat that’s a big fan of catnip and as a result is super silly and playful at times. She got along very well with dogs in the past, but we’re told she’d do better with older or no children in the home. Sabrina tested positive for Feline Leukemia Virus (FeLV), which affects a cat's immune system. Due to this positive status, she must be the only cat in the home or live only with other FeLV positive cats. While some cats can have health complications from FeLV, many live long, happy, healthy lives. We want Sabrina to have a great long life - and to have that chapter start very soon! Sabrina’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

To do our best to ensure the safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers amid Covid-19 concerns, we are switching to adoptions and viewing by appointment only. We are doing this to help keep our public traffic limited and follow health guidelines. Please call us ahead at 320-252-0896 if there is a specific animal you are interested in meeting and possibly adopting or if you currently have a deposit on a pet and would like to complete the adoption. Our current business hours are 12-5pm daily. We want to ensure we can continue to serve the animals and people of our community, but we also must do our part to be responsible during this public health issue. Thank you for understanding and helping ensure our staff, volunteers, and community stay healthy.