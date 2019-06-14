Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Peanut and Coco

Peanut

Look at this Peanut! Peanut is a 9-year-old neutered Rat Terrier mix looking for his new home. He’s a friendly boy who has gotten along with children of all ages. His previous owners said he is housetrained and will whine at the door when he needs to go out. His dislikes? Cats and small animals (actually, he loves to chase them), and loud noises such as fireworks. Peanut is a true terrier and quite active, so a fence yard would keep his curiosity at bay and prevent him from going on unauthorized adventures. This sweet pup loves attention and prefers to sleep in bed with his people if allowed.

Coco

Coco is a 5-year-old spayed kitty who would make a good binge-watching buddy - she likes to lounge beside her people on the couch, but not in their laps. She qualifies for the Name Your Own Price Sale (good on same-day adoptions). Coco has done well with children, but she’s cautious when meeting new cats. She hasn’t had a chance to meet dogs yet. Coco is quite the foodie and really loves her daily wet food treats. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.