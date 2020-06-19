Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Odin & Rexx

Odin

Who has two names, but no home yet? Odin AKA Shalden has been at Tri-County Humane Society since May 9th, so he's getting a little antsy. Odin is a neutered 1-year-old German Shepherd mix who should probably be an only pet. His meet-and-greets with other dogs were intense; we don’t know if he should be a solo dog or if he just needs to keep working on his manners with an experienced dog owner.) Odin loves to go for daily walks and walks nicely on a leash. He’d be best suited in an active household where he can get plenty of playtime and structure.

Rexx

Rexx is a handsome 4-year-old cat who’s neutered and ready for a home to call his own! He hasn’t had a chance to meet any canine friends but lived with another cat previously. Rexx met kids before, and he did well with them. He’ll hide at first but eventually comes out to play. His previous owners said that he liked to play fetch! (Who says man's - or woman's - best friend has to be a dog? Not us!)

Rexx’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.

