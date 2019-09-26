Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Night & Eustice

Night

Night is a spayed 7-year-old mini panther. (A black cat with yellow or green eyes is sometimes referred to as a mini panther). She came in because she was frightened of the dogs in the home. Night would do best in a home without small children or dogs because she's a little bit of a scaredy-cat! She would love a cat tower in her new home - maybe by a window? Night qualifies for our Name Your Own Price promotion on adult cats (same-day adoptions only). Meet her at Kitty Korner, 1715 1st St. South, St. Cloud. (Corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street.) Night’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior or veteran.

Eustice

If you love big mutts and cannot lie, say hello to Eustice, a 4-year-old Mastiff mix. He came from a home with children and a small dog and did great with them. However, he can be nervous around strangers, so this big guy needs new people to take it slow with him! He’s an anxious dog and can be protective of his people, so his new family should be aware of this and continue to work on his social skills. Any time Eustice meets new dogs, he should be introduced slowly and in a very calm environment to lower his stress. The use of Adaptil may be helpful as he transitions into a new home (it's available in TCHS' Re-Tail Shoppe!) Also, Eustice loves to play fetch and get treats!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.