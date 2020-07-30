Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Misa and Ace

Misa

Meet Misa! This spayed 5-year-old cat is at Kitty Korner (corner of Washing Memorial Dr and Division St) waiting to be discovered and adopted. Misa has been cautious around other cats and is fearful of dogs, but she's done great with school-aged children. She enjoys being pet and will usually sleep in her cat bed or on the couch if she has the option. She loves to look out the windows and watch birds. Misa has an old eye injury that isn’t serious, but requires daily eye drops. Misa’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Ace

Ace is looking for a home! This neutered 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix is a big boy with lots of energy, so he may do best with older or no children for roommates. His previous owner said Ace would love a big fenced-in backyard to play in! He hasn't gotten along with other pets in the past, so he would have to be a solo dog. This lovable ball of energy can't wait to meet you!

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.