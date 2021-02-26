Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Henry and Roxie

Henry

Look out, world, Henry's got a cat colony room all to himself now!

This 2-year-old neutered cat has been with us since Jan. 28, so he's making himself at home - but we want him to find one outside of the shelter! This 2-year-old neutered cat would do best as a solo pet; he gets nervous around dogs and is not a fan of other cats. He's independent and will let you know when he wants attention. Henry is careful - it may take longer for him to warm up to new people and new situations. The use of Feliway (sold in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe) is recommended to help Henry adjust to a new home. Henry’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Roxie

Roxie has a lot of heart! This 2-year-old spayed American Pit Bull Terrier mix is looking for an active household. Roxie is not a fan of cats or small dogs - she might be best as a solo pet. (A meet-and-greet would be required with any resident dog of a similar size - for context, Roxie weighs 71 pounds.) Roxie has done well with children in the past but can forget how big she is! Sometimes when Roxie gets excited, she gets a little mouthy. Some specific training will help curb that nervous habit. Various types of fun toys will also help her learn acceptable play. (Check the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for ideas; all profits go back to the animals.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.