Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Emmylou and Sassy

Emmylou

Emmylou is an 8-month-old spayed mixed breed pup who is very much a puppy yet. She’s been very sweet with staff and volunteers. Emmylou still has plenty of puppy energy and would benefit from regular exercise as well as someone who’ll work with her on basic obedience training. Emmylou loves her daily walks and durable chew toys. Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for some fun toy and enrichment ideas!

Sassy

Sassy would like a word: She thinks her name is giving her a bad rap! She’s really a very sweet cat; she's just a girl who has boundaries. (And we applaud you for that, Sassy!) This 3-year-old spayed cat has been at the shelter for over two months. Not cool, Sassy says. She needs someone to take a chance on her! There’s concern she’ll continue to be overlooked once kitten season is here, so please take a second look and give Sassy a second chance for her own happily ever after story! Her adoption fee would be waived for a veteran and/or senior citizen.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.

