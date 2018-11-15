Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Ed & Penelope

Ed

Ed is a 7 year old neutered tabby with a whole lot of “Ed” to go around. Weighing in at almost 25 pounds, Ed needs a diet plan to get him to a healthier weight. This big lug has a personality to match and even loves to play fetch making the exercise he needs fun for him. He’s done well with dogs and children in the past. When his previous owners had company over, Ed would judge their worthiness based on the spot they pet him; head scratches earned his trust, but he disapproved of anyone that touched his tail. He prefers to sleep with his people if allowed and has been described as a good lap cat. Ed’s adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran and he also qualifies for the Name Your Price promotion for everyone else.

Penelope

Penelope is a spayed 1.5 year old American Staffordshire Terrier mix that’s been undergoing treatment for heartworm since July. Nearing the end of her treatments, Penelope is now ready to find a home to call her own. Penelope loves attention from her people more than anything and isn’t interested in sharing it with other dogs or cats. Penelope’s was housetrained in the past and loves to go for daily walks. She knows the commands “sit” and “shake” as well as “lay down”. Toys that squeak are her favorite and tennis balls come in as a close second. Although she’ll need to be her family’s only pet, her attentive and affectionate personality will ensure everyone gets their share of Penelope.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.