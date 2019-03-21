Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Drago & Naomi

Drago

Drago is thinking spring and he’d love a big backyard to go with it! This 3-year-old neutered American Staffordshire Terrier Mix came in from another shelter. We were told he has lots of energy, and has done well with children and other dogs. Drago’s been super friendly with staff and seems to enjoy everyone’s company. He’s a durable toy connoisseur.

Naomi

Naomi’s been searching for a new home since January 6 th making her the longest resident cat at the shelter. She’s 2 years old and spayed. Naomi and her her kittens were found and the finders couldn’t keep them. She can be a little nervous in new situations and will need some patience from her people to ensure she gets off on the right paw in her new home! Naomi’s a sweet girl who would love some kitty-friendly scratching surfaces and a high-quality diet to stay in good shape. Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page . Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud . They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.