Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cookie Dough and Tiger Lily

Cookie Dough

Cookie Dough is a 1-year-old male guinea pig. He doesn't mind being handled, and he enjoys Timothy Hay. Guinea Pigs, like Cookie Dough, chew on objects to maintain their teeth, which grow continuously. They are social companion animals that require daily interaction. Guinea pigs communicate by making various sounds that have different meanings and "popcorn," or jump in the air, when happy. Cookie Dough is ready and waiting to popcorn when he meets his new family!

Tiger Lily

Tiger Lilly (pictured) is at Kitty Korner with her sister Smokey; both are spayed and waiting for a new home. At this young age, introductions to other pets and different environments shouldn’t be much of an issue. Tiger Lilly and Smokey love to play and can turn just about anything into a kitty toy. It’s worth mentioning that having 2 cats isn’t really much more trouble than one! Kitty Korner is at 1715 1st St. South in St. Cloud (corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street).

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org