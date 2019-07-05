Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Clyde & Gilly

Clyde

Clyde is a neutered 2-year-old Shepherd mix who is very friendly with people and other dogs. He hasn’t been around cats, however. Clyde may do best in a home with older children because he still needs to learn some manners and sometimes doesn't realize how big he is. He's a great candidate for obedience classes! Clyde has plenty of energy to burn and would make a great exercise partner for his new human. Remember to be mindful of hot pavement when taking your bare-pawed canine companion out for a walk.

Gilly

Gilly is a sweetie who has been waiting to be adopted for far too long! Now that her kittens have all been born and adopted, it’s her turn to step up to the adoption plate and have a home run! Gilly is 2 years old, spayed, and is a bit sassy around other cats. She qualifies for our name your own price promotion (same-day adoptions only). Her adoption fee would also be waived for a senior citizen or veteran. Head on over to the new off-site adoption center, Kitty Korner (1715 1st St. South, St. Cloud - at the corner of Washington Memorial Drive and Division Street) and meet Gilly today!

Check out all the animals available for adoption by going to the Tri-County Humane Society’s website or Facebook page. Or visit them at 735 8th Street Northeast in St. Cloud. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.