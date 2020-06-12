Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Chief & Sif

Chief

Chief is looking for a home! This 3-year-old neutered American Staffordshire Terrier mix did well with the cats in his previous home, but he can be dog selective. A meet-and-greet will be required with any resident dog. There was a little dog in his previous home he got along with most of the time, but he still might do best being the only dog. Chief has lots of energy and will benefit from plenty of mental stimulation and physical exercise.

Sif

Sif is a spayed 4-year-old kitty who is a little bit of a scaredy-cat; she was fearful and stressed around the other cat in her previous home and is nervous around dogs, too. She might just do best as a solo pet! Her favorite treats are Greenies (sold in our Re-Tail Shoppe!), and her favorite toys are cardboard cat scratchers. Sif has a big heart - check her out at www.tricountyhumanesociety.org Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.