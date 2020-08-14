Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Charlie and Roxas

Charlie Brown

Good grief - Charlie Brown is still looking for a home! This neutered 6-year-old cat came to Tri-County Humane Society after the loss of his owner. Like any well-rounded American cat, Charlie Brown would love to have a scratching post and cat tree in his new home. Charlie Brown has met cats and children in the past and done well with them. He hasn’t had the opportunity to meet dogs, however. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Roxas

Roxas is a neutered 3-year-old Siberian Husky mix who is described as a friendly and energetic dog. Roxas has met cats and doesn't mind them and tends to leave them alone. Although he’s been a bit reactive towards other dogs in the shelter setting, he’s getting along great with the resident dog in his foster home. Roxas would do best in a home with humans who will be around often and have plenty of patience to help him overcome his concerns about being left alone. A Thundershirt has seemed to help him calm down in some situations. He enjoys being fussed over and will "talk" to get your attention. Roxas is currently awaiting adoption from the comfort of a foster home. Call the shelter today if you want to schedule a meet with Roxas.

All adoption visits are by appointment only during this time. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896 and staff invite you to pre-shop on the website TriCountyHumaneSociety.org. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5.