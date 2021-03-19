Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: CeCe and Makwa

CeCe

CeCe is one beautiful cat! This 9-year-old spayed and declawed domestic longhair came in because she wasn’t a big fan of the other animals in the home. She’s looking for a quiet home, with no other pets or small children, where she can just lounge around and be fabulous. This queen wants the home to be her kingdom, and hers alone! CeCe is described as an independent kitty who’ll come to you for attention on her own terms. She’d benefit from plenty of interactive toys and a high-quality diet to keep her healthy; check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for options. (All profits go back to our shelter.) Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Makwa

Makwa is a 6-year-old neutered Lab mix who is looking for a home without small children. He’s done well with cats and small dogs in the past. In the shelter setting, he guards high-value food and treats/bones - his new home will have to work with him, using positive reinforcement methods, to help curb this behavior. Daily walks and lots of exercise are recommended to keep his stunning 62-pound figure!

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.