Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Cano and Rugby

Rugby

Rugby’s been waiting for someone to become smitten with him since March 6! Yep, he's been here a month and has graduated to his own cat colony room. While it’s nice to have a room of his own, what he really needs is a home of his own! This 1-year-old neutered cat is an independent, playful guy who’d respond well to interactive toys. (Check out the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe for great options.) Rugby will do best in a home where his personal boundaries are respected and he’s able to adjust to his new space on his own terms. His adoption fee could be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Cano

This is one charming dog - just look at that smile! He's like Scooby-Doo come to life. Cano is a neutered 10-year-old Great Dane mix who loves people very much. He may be selective of other dogs, so a meet and greet should be done with any resident dogs. Cano loves treats and is very food motivated, and he's quite smart. He also loves chasing lasers and durable Kong toys! This 83-pound guy is a gentle giant and will make a loyal and mellow companion for his next person.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.