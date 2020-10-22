Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Belloni and Kodie

Belloni

Belloni is a 5-month-old kitten who came to Tri-County Humane Society in early October. He’s been around other cats and done well with them. He’s bashful but has a super sweet side - he’ll roll around looking irresistibly cute to get you to pet him! Belloni would likely do best in a quiet and calm household with people who’ll give him the time and patience he needs to adjust to his new surroundings.

Kodie

Kodie is an 11 month old neutered Lab mix full of energy. He would benefit from obedience classes to bond with his new family and learn some manners. Kodie has done well with dogs in the past. Although he sometimes forgets his size, has enjoyed the company of children, too. He’s an avid chewer who’ll need plenty of durable toys or treat puzzles to keep him occupied. This bouncy pup would make a great fit for a family with an active lifestyle and dog experience.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org