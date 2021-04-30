Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Bane and Timmy

Bane

Bane is a 7-year-old neutered Cane Corso mix who is looking for a home! He has lived with cats and other dogs in the past, but in his last home he didn’t get along with the resident cat. Younger children are a little much for Bane, so that’s something to consider. We’d recommend giving Bane sturdy toys such as the Kong brand, which are available in our Re-Tail Shoppe. Despite his big size (103 pounds!), Bane would love to be your snuggle bug!

Timmy

Timmy is ready for a new home! When he came in, this 6-year-old neutered cat appeared to have been in some scuffles with other cats and needed some extra medical attention. Not knowing “who started it” we can’t predict if Timmy’s going to be okay around other cats. Any introductions to new people and pets should be slow and proper; ask a TCHS staff member for tips. Timmy is quite the snuggle bug and seems to really enjoy the attention he gets from shelter staff and volunteers. His adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.