Tri-County Humane Society Pet Patrol: Axel and Chippy

Axel

Axel is a 5-year-old neutered Boxer mix who may do best as an only pet because he tends to chase cats and can be selective about which dogs he’s going to like. Axel was a great farm dog in his previous home; he did well around the livestock and enjoyed the wide open spaces. He loves to snuggle and even though he’s almost 80 pounds, he’ll find his way to your lap if you let him!. Axel’s house-trained and listens to basic commands, but his strength and size can be challenging for some youngsters. We know there's a great love connection and home out there for this dog!

Chippy

Need a gossip partner? Chippy (AKA Chipmunk) is ready to share the scoop! This 5-year-old spayed cat will chat your ear off if she decides you're a good listener. Chippy is seeking a new home because she wasn’t popular with her feline roommates. To set her up for success, Chippy would be best as the only cat in her new home. She gets nervous in new locations, so her new human(s) should be patient. Feliway, which is sold in our Re-Tail Shoppe, may help. When she first came in, Chippy was fearful and stressed, but once she builds trust with someone, she melts for attention and snuggles! Chipmunk’s going to make someone a loving roommate and companion! Her adoption fee would be waived for a senior citizen or veteran.

Get our free mobile app

Appointments are necessary for surrendering, viewing or adopting animals. To set up your appointment call 320-252-0896. They’re open Monday through Thursdays Noon to 6; Fridays noon to 8; Saturdays 11 to 5; and Sundays Noon to 5. Pre-shop on the website, www.tricountyhumanesociety.org.