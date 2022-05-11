Tri-County Humane Society Gets Help From Rotary Club

ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society is ready for spring, thanks to a donation from the Sauk Rapids Rotary Club. Club members turned out Wednesday to plant more than a dozen trees in the dog walking area. Steven Paasch with the Sauk Rapids Rotary says a grant from Rotary International, along with local funds, made the project happen.

We were looking for a service project. The Tri-County Humane Society has this new facility, but they needed some outdoor landscaping work done. So last year, we developed the walking path for the dog run area. And then this year, we got a grant from Rotary International to plant trees.

Get our free mobile app

Blair Schrader, a board member at the Tri-County Humane Society, says the addition will help the dogs and improve the look of the building.

We wanted the animals to have that space to walk safely and get outside. Being in shelters will be tough on them sometimes. Get them out into nature, get them into their element, and make it look as nice and as comfortable for them as possible, but still, keep the shelter visible and beautiful.

Officials with the Tri-County Humane Society report 135 animals currently in the shelter, with another 93 in foster care.