Tri-County Area Reports Seven More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 31 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 7,559 new positive cases on Sunday.

The statewide cumulative totals now stand at 2,905 and 223,581 respectively.

Benton County reported four more fatalities and 37 new cases. Stearns County reported two deaths and 155 new cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 98 cases.

Locally, the cumulative numbers are 74 deaths and 9,883 cases in Stearns, 32 deaths and 2,023 cases in Benton, and 31 deaths and 3,912 cases in Sherburne.

Health officials say more than 3,421,682 tests have been completed in the state.