Tri-County Area Reports Five More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 75 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 6,337 new positive cases Saturday.

Statewide the cumulative totals are now at 3,920 and 345,281 respectively.

Stearns County reported four deaths and 236 new cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 107 new cases. Benton County reported 57 new cases.

Health officials say over 4,492,000 tests have been completed so far in Minnesota.