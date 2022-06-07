Town Ball Weekly – June 7th, 2022

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

(June 1st thru June 5th)

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 9 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

(Sunday June 5th)

The Chargers defeated their league rivals the Royals in a fourteen inning battle. The Chargers collected ten hits and very good defense, this gave their pitchers good support, Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 7 1/3 innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up five hits, three runs, six walks and he recored four strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by Anthony Revermann, he went 1-for-6 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cory Schoenberg went 1-for-6 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Luke Dehmer went 2-for-7 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Jamie Terres went 2-for-6, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reagan Nelson went 1-for-4, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-5, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Eric Terres went 1-for-6 and he earned a walk, Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Nathan Terres earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Royals starting pitcher DJ Schleicher threw six innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Justin Schroeder threw two innings, he gave up one hit, four runs, and six walks. Blaine Athmann threw four innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Cameron Miller threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Thelen went 2-for-6 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dusty Adams went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Chase Aleshire went 1-for-7 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Cameron Miller went 3-for-4, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Adam Backes went 2-for-7 and he scored a run and Brennan O’Brien earned three walks and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for 6, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Grady Notch earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Friday June 3rd)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Cubs, backed by twelve hits, including two doubles. They played good defense and they put up three big runs in the top of the ninth inning. The Saints starting pitcher was Wyatt Steffensen, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits two runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Vogt closed it out with 1 2/3 innings of relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Ashton Dingmann had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI. Peyton Winter went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Blaine Fischer went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Will Vanbeck went 1-for-3 with a double, a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-5, Gavin Kampsen went 2-for-4 and Kevin Kuefler earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw 8 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, four runs, two walks and he recored six strikeouts. Tyler Engelmeyer threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Cubs offense was led by Sam Frieler, he went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Ettel went 1-for-3 with a double and Tyler Engelmeyer had a sacrifice fly and he earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Max Wehlage went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Brett Engelmeyer earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Thomas and Ryan Kramer both went 1-for-1.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUE

ATWATER CHUCKERS 11 REGAL EAGLES 4

(Friday June 3rd)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Eagles, backed by sixteen hits, including two doubles, they were aided by six walks. The Chuckers played solid defense to support their Chuckers. Josh Kingery started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. David Kingery threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Kobe Holtz went 3-for-5 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Josh Cunningham went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Ezra Kaping went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jeff Peterson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Veteran Jordan Olson went 3-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs and David Kingery went 1-for-6. Eli Albrecht earned two walks and he scored two runs and Chris Fellows earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Jordan Wosmek, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, eight runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Grant Paffrath threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Eagles offense was led by Bennett Schultz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Derek Dengerud went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jeff Schaefer went 1-for-1 with a double and Josh Beier went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Luke Knudsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jordan Beier earned a walk and he scored a run and Chris Schneider earned a walk.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

ST. JOSEPH JOES 9 BECKER BANDITS 3

(Sunday June 5th)

The Joes defeated their league rivals the Bandits, backed by twenty hits, including four doubles and a triple. The Joes starting pitcher was Tanner Aleshire, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Charlie Atkinson threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded a strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Joes offense was led by Tanner Blommer, he went 4-for-6 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Lukas Theisen went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-5 for a RBI and John Huebsch went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Peyton Joos went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Isaac Holthaus went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch and Tanner Staller went 1-for-1. Noah Bissett was credited for a RBI, Brandon Bloch earned a walk and he scored a run, Andrew Rott had a sacrifice bunt and Lukas Nyberg earned a walk.

The Bandits starting pitcher was Weston Schug, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Moe threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Bandits offense was led by Ryan Groskreutz, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and

Matt Krenz went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Hunter Stulz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Mitch Louden went 1-for-4, Jackson Thorn went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Owen Kolbinger was credited for a RBI.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 10 ROGERS RED DEVILS 7

(Sunday June 5th)

The Polecats defeated the league rivals the Red Devils, backed by fourteen hits, including four doubles and six players collected multi-hits. The Polecats starting pitcher was Tanner Eckhart, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ben Schaben threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and one walk.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and Cole Bove went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Sam Dokkebakken went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keenan Macek went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Dallas Miller went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Michael Olson went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ben Schaben was hit by a pitch, Brayden Hanson earned a walk and Michael Revering scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Luke Welle, he threw three innings, he gave up thirteen hits, ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Adam Eldredge threw three innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Red Devils offense was led by Ryan Davidson, he went 2-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Eric Simon went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Sam Erickson went 1-for-3 for two RBIs. Sam Ripley went

1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Dakota Rockstad went

2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Bryan McCallum earned two walks, Hunter Wavinak went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Selken scored a run.

MONTICELLO POLECATS 5 ROGERS RED DEVILS 1

(Sunday June 5th)

The Polecats defeated the Red Devils, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. Tommy Blackstone started on the mound for the Polecats; he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Dokkebakken threw four innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Polecats offense was led by Dustin Wilcox, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Danny Blackstone went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kennan Macek went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brayden Hanson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Sam Dokkebakken was hit three times by a pitch. Michael Olson went 2-for-6 with a double and he scored a run. Tommy Blackstone went 1-for-6 with a double and he had two stolen bases. Tanner Eckhart went 1-for-3, Dallas Miller went

1-for-6 and Michael Revenig was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Red Devils was Sam Orgon, he threw nine innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ryan Davidson threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits and four runs and Adam Eldredge threw 1/3 of an inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Red Devils offense was led by Bryan McCallum, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Luke Selken and Sam Ripley both went 1-for-5 with a double, Dakota Rockstad went 1-for-5, Sam Erickson had a sacrifice bunt and Blake Bachowski scored a run.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 6 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0

(Saturday June 4th)

The Rivercats defeated their league rivals and their neighbors the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including a pair of doubles, good defense and good pitching performances. Ty Carper started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts Zeus Schlegel threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Preston Schlegel threw one inning, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Preston Schlegel, he went 2-for-5 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ty Carper went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Callan Henkemeyer went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Zeus Schlegel went 2-for-4, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jake Carper went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jordan Picka went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Justin Houge went 1-for-3 and Zach Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Lakers was Ben Jenny, he threw eight innings, he gave up eleven hits, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Kreiling threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Lakers offense was led by Joe Setrum, Jordan Golombiecki and Ben Jenny all went 1-for-3. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-4, Drew Turnquist earned two walks and Justin Hagstrom and Joe B. both earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 10 ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 6

(Saturday June 4th)

The Cyclones defeated their league foe the Anglers, backed by ten hits, including a home run and two doubles and they were aided by fifteen walks. The Cyclones starting pitcher was Terrance Moody, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, for runs, for walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Owen Arndt threw 3 1/3 innings to earn the save, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrence Moody, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Swanson went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Connor Hemker went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he earned walk and he scored a run. Tyler Hemker went 2-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch. Owen Arndt went 1-for-4, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk and Matt Krepp earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Justin Cornell, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits and two runs. Easton Knealing threw two innings, he gave up a hit and five walks. Charlie Jerpseth threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three runs and five walks. Eric Fouquette threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Nick Dinkel, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tommy Schaupp went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk. Kurtis Lekatz went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Easton Knealing went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs.

BECKER BANDITS 9 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8

(Wednesday June 1st)

The Bandits defeated their league rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by eleven hits, and they were aided by six walks. The Bandits put up three runs in the ninth for their come back win. The Bandits starting pitcher was Mathew Moe, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Weston Schug threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Kolbinger threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Bandits were led on offense by Jackson Thorn, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Groskreutz went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Hunter Stulz went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kreeden Bloomquist went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Krenz went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Dalton Fouquette went 1-for-5 and he scored a trio of runs. Connor Rolf went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Mitch Louden went 1-for-5 and Weston Schug earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys starting pitcher was Chase Heying, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings, he gave up one hit, two runs, five walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Zack Overboe threw 2/3 of inning in relief, he gave up two hits and one run.

The Stone Poneys offense was led by Jeff Amann, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went

2-for-4 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Josh Schaefer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Dallas Haugen went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 2-for-6 with a triple and he scored two runs and Teddy Fleming went 1-for-5. Will Kranz went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Chase Heying went 1-for-3 and Jordan Fish went 1-for-2.

ALBERTVILLE ANGLERS 12 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 11

(Sunday June 5th)

The Anglers defeated their Sauk Valley league rivals the Lakers, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. This gave Nick Dinkel the Anglers starting pitcher good support, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Colton lumber threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Easton Knealing gave up a hit, six runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jacob Dinkel threw the final inning in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Anglers offense was led by Eric Fouquette went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Easton Knealing went 2-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly and he scored two runs. NIck Dinkel went 2-for-2 for three RBIs and Jacob Dinkel went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Justin Cornell went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Bartholomew went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Logan Eisentrager went 1-for-4 and Carson Andrews went 1-for-3. Karter Gruenwald and Nick Dinkel both scored a run, Colton Lunberg earned a walk and he scored a run, Kurtis Lekatz had a stolen base and he scored two runs and Carter Dornnsbach had a stolen base.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Jordan Golombiecki, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, twelve runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Korte, he went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs. Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Blake Brown went 2-for-5 with a double, he had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Justin Hagstrom earned three walks, had a stolen base, he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hayden Fassler went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jake Samuelson went 1-for-6 with a stolen base.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

(Sunday June 5th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Clippers, backed by ten hits, including a double and solid defense. The Brewers starting pitcher was John Fish, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded a strikeout. JT Harren threw seven innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up five hits, one run two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Reed Pfannenstein, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI. DJ Kron went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tyler Stang was credited for a RBI. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Clark went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Derrik Orth went 1-for-3.

The Clippers starting pitcher was Justin Thompson, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty Matt Geislinger threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up one walk and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Clippers offense was led by Carter Block, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4 with a double and Nolan Geislinger went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Brendan Ashton and Carson Geislinger both went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Saturday June 4th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by seven hits, solid defense and good pitching performances. The Brewers starting pitcher was righty Reed Pfannenstein, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Brady Kenning threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded a strikeout. JT Harren threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded one strikeout.

The Brewers offense was led by Tyler Stang, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Reed Pfannenstein had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will Boeckman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Luke Harren went 2-for-4. Connor Clark went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Shea Roska went 1-for-1 and Derrik Orth earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Mitch Kurth, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, two walks, two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Truman Toenjes threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Mitch Gwost, he went 1-for-4 with a double, Adam Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nate Gwost went 1-for-4. Dustin Schultzetenberg went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 12 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 5th)

The Lakers defeated their league rivals the Hawks, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and eight players that collected hits. The Lakers were aided by six walks and a pair of big innings, they put up six runs in the first inning and four in the fifth inning. The Lakers starting pitcher Noah Klinefelter threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Chance Berger threw three innings in relief, he gave up two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Ryan Wieneke, he went 1-for-3 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Max Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Rudy Notch went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Nick Schmitt went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Ryan Heslop went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Schmitt went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Matt Schmitt went 1-for-1. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Grant Wensmann went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Colton Fruth earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hawks starting pitcher was Connor Holthaus, he threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, six runs and four walks. Tanner O’Lean threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nathan Geislinger threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, and two runs.

The Hawks offense was led by Cullen Hoffmann, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner O’Lean went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Geislinger went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Austin Schlangen earned two walks. Jordan Kelm, Jackson Geislinger and Cain Renner all earned a walk.

ST. NICOLAS NICKS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6

(Sunday June 6th)

The Nicks defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run and eight players that collected hits. Nick Howen started on the mound for the Nicks, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, five runs and three walks. Derek Kuechle threw four innings, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Connor Lincoln threw one inning, he gave up one run. Dylan Rausch threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout.

The Nicks offense was led by Tanner Rausch, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Nick Howen went

1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Derek Kuechle went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run. Connor Lincoln went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Damian Lincoln went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dylan Rausch went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Kaden Rausch went 3-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Al Fohrenboecher went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Mike Bautch had a sacrifice fly.

The Gussies starting pitcher was Travis Laudenbach, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, ten runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Tyler Bautch, he went 3-for-5 with two home runs and a double for five RBIs. Mitch Gwost went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, a stolen base and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, and he had a stolen base. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Travis Laudenbach went 1-for-3. Adam Gwost was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Nate Gwost earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored a run, Zach Laudenbach earned three walks and Truman Toenjes was hit by a pitch.

VICTORY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 13 FREEPORT BLACKSOX 5

(Friday June 3rd)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Black Sox, backed by fourteen hits, including a triple and a double. The Lumberjacks Alex Foss started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Mike Beier threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Drew Beier, he went 5-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Charlie Hackett went

1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-6 for four RBIs and Brandon Buesgens earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he was credited for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Colby Johnson went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josiah Peterson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs, Sam Keeler earned four walks and he scored two runs and Bryce Gapinski earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Black Sox starting pitcher is unknown, the offense was led by Jake Braegelmann, went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Johnson earned three walks and he was credited for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Ben Millard went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Carter Sawyer earned two walks and he scored a run. Ike Sawyer earned two walks and he scored a run. Nate Mettenberg earned two walks and Carter Neuenchwander had a sacrifice bunt.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 19 PIERZ BULLDOGS 2 (7 Innings)

(Sunday June 5th)

The Lumberjacks defeated their league rivals the Bulldogs, backed by nineteen hits, including two doubles and a home run and solid defense. Alex Foss started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Lumberjacks offense was led by Brandon Buesgens, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and scored a pair of runs. Drew Beier went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Josiah Peterson went 3-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Charlie Hackett went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and he scored three runs and Bryce Gapinski went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Mitch Loegering went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Colby Johnson earned two walks and he scored a run, Rich Rasmussen earned a walk and he scored a run and Wyatt Ziwicki earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs used several pitchers in this game, the Bulldogs offense was led by Kirby Fischer, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Aiden Micholski and Chase Becker both went 1-for-3, Mason Herold went 1-for-4 and Austin Gohl earned two walks and he scored two runs.

NISSWA LIGHTNING 2 OPOLE BEARS 1

(Saturday June 4th)

The Lightning defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by timely hits and good defense. The starting pitcher for the Lightning was Aaron Jenkins, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Lightning offense was led by Ty Swenson, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs. Kody Ruedisli went 2-for-4 with a double and Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 with a double. Matt Casperson went 1-for-4, Chris Pederson earned two walks and he scored a run and Tory Miller earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bears was Jake Nelson, he threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Bears offense was led by Hunter Ahrens, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4. Alex Lange went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Lange went 2-for-4. Jordan Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Tate Lange went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and Drew Lange went 1-for-3.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 5 OPOLE BEARS 4

(Sunday June 5th)

The Blue Jays defeated their league rivals the Bears, backed by ten hits, including a triple and a double. They play very good defense to give their starting pitcher Matt Swanson very good support. He threw a complete game, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Blue Jays offense was led by Levi Lampert, he went 2-for-4 with triple and a double and he scored two runs. Brandon Welinski went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brock Cichon went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Bryce Binek went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Justin Lampert went 1-for-4. Justin Cichon went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Nick Frieler went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Haden Chuba earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Swanson earned a walk.

The Bears starting pitcher was Isaiah Folsom, he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, five runs and he issued four walks. The Bears offense was led by Jordan Schmitz he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Tony Boekermann went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Alex Lange had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Hunter Ahrens was credited for a RBI. Tate Lange, went 1-for-4, he had a stolen base and scored a run and Drew Lange went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Austin Lange went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Blake Niemeyer earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

ST. MATHIAS DEVILS 6 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 5

(Saturday June 4th)

The Devils defeated their league rivals the Riverdogs, backed by seven timely hits and good defense. The Devils starting pitcher was Connor Knettel, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Braxton Tautges threw four innings, he gave up one hit, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Devils offense was led by Kamden Happke, he went 3-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Kolton Happke went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Zack Houle went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Connor Knettel went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Hunter Wickland went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run, Luke Zontelli scored a run and K. Welle earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher was Zach Leibold, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. The Riverdogs offense was led by Cole Jendro, he went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Ethan Walcheski went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, given credit for a RBI and he scored a run. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Psyck was credited for a RBI and Grayson Suska went 1-for-5. Tyler Jendro was hit by a pitch and Brady Brezinka and Zack Cekalla both earned a walk and each scored a run.

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 10 SWANVILLE SWANS 9

(Sunday June 5th)

The Saints defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by eleven hits, including a pair of home runs, and a double. The starting pitcher for the Saints was Jake Ethen, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Austin Dickmann threw four innings, he gave up five hits, one run, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Rolando Ramos threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits and two runs.

The Saints offense was led by Austin Dickmann, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Reis went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Ethen went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Tanner Tomasek went 2-for-5. Brandon Dickmann went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos earned a walk and he scored a run.

The pitcher of record for the Swans was Hudson Pung. Their offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and a double for seven RBIs and he earned a walk. Jordan Sales went 3-for-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Hudson Pung went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Tren Dinius went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Colten Kruzel went 2-for-4. Nathan Lambrecht went 1-for-4, he earned walk and he scored a run, Troy Evans went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Preston Pung had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 SWANVILLE SWANS 1

(Sunday June 5th)

The Blacksox defeated their league rivals the Swans, backed by eight hits, including two doubles and solid defense. Carter Neuenschwander threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Mitch Reller threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Black Sox offense was led by Carter Sawyer, he went 4-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Pesta went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Johnson was credited for a RBI, Brandon Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for the Swans was Joshua Vogel, he threw a complete game, he gave up eight hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Swans offense was led by Travis Barthel, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Shane Lambrecht went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jordan Sales and Nathan Lambrecht both went 1-for-4 and Tren Dinius earned three walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 3 GREENWALD CUBS 2

(Friday June 3rd)

The Saints defeated their league rival the Cubs, backed by ten hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. Payton VanBeck started on the mound for the Saints, he threw eight innings, to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, one walk and he recorded fifteen strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Ethan Vogt, he had a home run and Matt Schmitz and Jackson Peter both had a double. Peyton Winter and Ryan Olmscheid both had a RBI and Wyatt Steffensen had a pair of stolen bases.

The Cubs starting pitcher was Tyler Hoffman, he threw a complete game, gave up eleven hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett Engelmeyer had a double for a RBI and Tyler Engelmeyer was credited for a RBI and he had a stolen base.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Saturday June 4th)

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 CHAMPLIN PARK LOGATORS 5 (10 In)

The Springers of the Arrow Head West League defeated their foe from Metro Minny the LoGators, backed by nine hits, including a double and they were aided by six walks. The Springers loaded the bases in the tenth inning and they earned the win on a walk off single. Righty Eli Emerson started on the mound for the Springers, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Sean Terres threw four innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran Chris Butala threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 with a double for three RBIs. Jack Arnold went 2-for-5 for a RBI, he had the walk off single for the win. Brain Hansen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Huls went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the LoGators was Jerry Gooley, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, four runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Jack Haring threw one inning, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Buendorf gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recored one strikeout.

The LoGators offense was led by Andrew Hanson, he went 3-for-4 for a RBI and Ethan Mocchi went 2-for-5 for a RBI. Sam Riola went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Dylan Wilson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Heldman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Jack Puder went 1-for-5 and Bryce Nelson earned a walk and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 15 ST. ANTHONY HOGS 6

(Friday June 3rd)

The Springers defeated their Skyline League foe the Hogs, backed by fourteen hits, including a home run, two triples and four doubles. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Veteran righty Drew VanLoy threw 3 2/3 innings to earn the save, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Springers offense was led by Austin Athmann, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Brian Hansen went 3-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Mason Primus went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Will Huls went 1-for-4 with a triple for three RBIS, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nick Pennick went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tate Wallat went 1-for4, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch.

The Hogs starting pitcher Josh Cary went 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Wiggins threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tom Mack threw one inning, he gave up two hits and three runs. Lucas Roessler threw one inning, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk.

The Hogs offense was led by Noah Bluth went 1-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Jeff Ostrom went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Kris Long went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ryan Barnardy earned two walks and he scored a run. Bennett Wiggins went 1-for-4 with a triple, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jordan Wiggins was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Charlie Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run.

WILLMAR RAILS 3 ST. JOSEPH JOES 1

(Friday June 3rd)

The Rails from the Corn Belt league defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Joes in exhibition action. The Rails collected four timely hits, including a double and they were aided by eight walks. Their starting pitcher was Chris Lessman, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Zach Reierson threw two innings, he gave up four hits and he recorded a strikeout. Adam Herman threw two innings, he gave up a hit and he recorded a strikeout. Jack Baumgart threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Rails offense was led by Jayden Dierenfeld, he went 1-for-1 with a double , he earned a a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jack Baumgart went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Christian Lessman was credited for two RBIs and Gunnar Banks went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Tinklenberg went 1-for-2 and Caleb Owens earned a walk and he scored a run. Jordan Steffer, Ashton Gregory, Adam Herman and Wade Fischer all earned a walk.

The Joes starting pitcher was Blake Kilanowski, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Schneider threw four innings, he gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Ryan Blommer threw one inning in relief, he recorded a strikeout.

The Joes offense was led by Andrew Rott, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Peyton Joos went 2-for-4 and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-3 with two walks. Lukas Theisen and John Huebsch both went 1-for-4, Sam Schneider went 1-for-5, and Blake Kilanowski went 1-for-3.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 10 COLOGNE HOLLANDERS 6

(Saturday June 4th)

The Chargers of the Stearns County League defeated the Hollanders from the Crow River Valley League, in exhibition action. Backed by eleven hits, including a home run and a triple and they were aided by four walks. The Chargers starting pitcher Carter Tschida threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Chargers offense was led by by Corey Schoenberg, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs. Eric Terres went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Dylan Gertken went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Devon Orbeck went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Jamie Terres went 1-for-5 for two RBIs. Reagan Nelson went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Luke Dehmer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Hollanders starting pitcher was Alex Meeker, he threw seven innings, he gave up eight hits, eight runs, two walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. Joey Lilya threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Hollanders offense was led by Carter Clemensen, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for three RBIs and scored two runs. Joey Lilya went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Nelson went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs. Matt Deziel had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Nick Renk earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI and Casey Clemensen earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch.

REGAL EAGLES 8 ELROSA SAINTS 4

(Saturday June 4th)

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated their rivals from the Stearns County League the Saints in exhibition action. The Eagles collected eleven hits and they were aided by five walks. Adrian Belden started on the mound for the Eagles, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Chris Schneider threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Derek Dengerud threw one inning in relief to earn the save.

The Eagles offense was led by Blake Karsch, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Chris Schnieder went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Bennet Schultz went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Kemen earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he was given credit for a RBI. Nathan Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Adrian Belden went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Luke Knutson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored three runs. Josh Beier went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Paffrath went 1-for-3. Derek Dengerud earned two walks and he scored a run and Tanner Heinsius earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Saints starting pitcher was Peyton Winter, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jackson Peter threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Saints offense was led by Jackson Peter, he went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Derek Wiener went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Ryan Olmscheid earned two walks, he was given credit for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-3 and Riley Meyer went 1-for-2. Brandon Roelike went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Riley Lenarz went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Peyton Winter earned two walks and he scored a run and Wyatt Steffensen earned two walks.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 15 NOWTHEN KNIGHTS 1

(Saturday June 4th)

The Stone Poneys from the Sauk Valley League defeated the Knights from the Eastern Minny League, backed by twenty hits. The Stone Poneys had nine players collect hits and they were aided by eight walks. Veteran lefty Jeff Amann started on the mound for the Stone Poneys, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Brenden Bossen threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. Reese Johnson threw one inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Stone Poneys were led on offense by Kalen Lewis, he went 4-for-6 for three RBIs and he scored a run. Player/manager Jeff Amann went 3-for-5 for thee RBIs and he scored a run. Teddy Fleming went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Dylan Gerdes went 3-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Luis Aponte went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Zack Overboe went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored a run and Chase Heying went 1-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. William Kranz went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a trio of runs and Jordan Fish had sacrifice bunt and he scored a run.

The Knights starting pitcher was John Certa, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Parker Burman threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts Tristan Carlson threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Benjamin Bergley threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, five runs and two walks. Matt Johnson went 1-for-3 for a RBI, Dustin Rode went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tristan Carlson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 13 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 0

(Friday June 3rd)

The Rivercats from the Sauk Valley league defeated the Hawks from the Central Valley League in exhibition action, backed by fourteen hits and they played errorless “D”. Jake Carper started on the mound, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jordan Picka threw two innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Zeus Schlegel threw one inning, he gave up two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rivercats offense was led by Cody Thiery, went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Picka went

2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Ty Carper went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Justin Houge went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Zeus Schlegel went 3-for-5 and he scored three runs and Callan Henkemeyer went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Al Smith went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Nick Proshek earned a walk, he was hit by pitch and he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run and Preston Schlegel went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Hawks was Matt Pennertz, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Berg threw 2 1/3 inning, he gave up five hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Clayton Christian threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Austin Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a walk, Jordan Kelm, David Pennertz, Matthew Pennertz, Stephen Pennertz and Austin Berg all earned a walk.