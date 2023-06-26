Town Ball Weekly – June 26th, 2023

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3 RICHMOND ROYALS 0

(Friday June 23rd)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by nine hits, including three doubles, very good defense and a very good pitching performance. Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earned the win. He gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Jaylyn Arceneau, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3 with a stolen base. Zach Moritz went 1-for-5 for two RBIs and he had a pair of stolen bases. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he earned a walk and Derek Koll had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4. Scott Lieser went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch, Tanner Arceneau and Brady Goebel both earned a walk.

The Royals starting pitcher was veteran righty DJ Schleicher, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Carter Thelen threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. The Royals were led on offense by Kyle Budde he went 1-for-4 and Cole Schmitz went 1-for-2. Brennan O’Brien earned a walk and he had a stolen base, Austin Larson was hit by a pitch and Dalton Thelen earned a walk.

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 8 RICHMOND ROYALS 3

(Sunday June 25th)

The Martins defeated their league rivals the Royals, backed by eleven hits, including two home runs and a double. Their starting pitcher was Carter Thelen, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw one inning, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Martins offense was led by Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Nolan Reuter went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jaylen Arceneau went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Matt Schlangen earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 with three stolen bases and he scored a run and Devon Schaefer had a stolen base and he scored a run. Brady Goebel went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Tanner Arceneau earned a walk. Derek Koll went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Zach Moritz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

The Royals starting pitcher was Luke Jokela, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Dalton Thelen threw one inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded s strikeout. Isaac Holthaus threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one run, four walks and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Larson threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Royals offense was led by Justin Schroeder, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Connor Dohls went 1-for-3. Brennan O’Brien had a walk and a stolen base, Kyle Budde earned a walk and he scored a run and Dalton Thelen scored a run.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 7 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

(Sunday June 25th)

The Grovers defeated their league rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by thirteen hits. The Grovers starting pitcher was Josh Olmscheid, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Klaphake threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts to earn the save.

The Grovers offense was led by Colton Meyer, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Josh Olmscheid went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-5 for a RBI. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Welle and Riley Elfering both went 1-for-4 and each scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid earned a walk.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher was Jim Thull, he gave up ten hits, six runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caden Sand threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, two walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Silverstreaks offense was led by Caden Sand, he went 1-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Logan Funk went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Ty Reller went 1-for-5. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Devin Hansen went 2-for-5 for a RBI and Carter Birr went 1-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brandon Holm earned two walks and he scored a run and Neal Anderson earned a walk.

ROSCOE RANGERS 3 FARMING FLAMES 2

(Saturday June 24th)

The Rangers defeated their league rivals the Flames, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. They played very good defense and they were aided by five walks. The Rangers starting pitcher was Josiah Utsch, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, four walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Parker Brezinka threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Rangers offense was led by Max Ahtmann, he went 1-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Bryce Vanderbeek went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Chris Vanderbeek went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper earned a walk. Brayden Pung went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Flames was Blake Winkels, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, one run, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Rangers offense was led by Taylor Fourre, he went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Josh Becker went 2-for-5 and Blake Winkels went 1-for-4. Carson Holthaus earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt, he had stolen base and he scored a run. Braeden Eincyk and Dominick Winkels both earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 4 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 2

(Saturday June 24th)

The Cubs defeated their league rivals the Grovers, backed by seven hits, including a home run and a double. The Cubs starting pitcher was Brett Engelmeyer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded seven strikeouts.

The Cubs offense was led by Tyler Engelmeyer went went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Brett Engelmeyer went 1-for3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tyler Hoffman went 2-for-3 for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt and Gabe Schweiters went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Westin Middendorf went 1-for-4, Ethan Ettel and Keagan Stueve both earned a walk.

The Grover’s starting pitcher was Matt Imdieke, he threw eight innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Their offense was led by Ryan Olmscheid went 1-for-3 with a home run and Matt Imdieke went 2-for-4. Josh Olmscheid went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alex Welle and Andrew Welle both went 1-for-4 and both earned a walk. Tanner Klaphake went 1-for-5, Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-4 and Kurt Marthaler was hit by a pitch.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 9 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2

(Sunday June 25th)

The Clippers defeated their league rivals the Rockies, backed by twelve hits and solid defense. The Clippers starting pitcher was lefty Matt Geislinger, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, no walks, and he recorded nine strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, and he issued two walks.

The Clippers offense was led by Kevin Kramer, he went 2-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan “Feisty” Geislinger went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Carter Block went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Geislinger went 2-for-4. Veteran Dan Berg went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Brenden Ashton went 1-for-4. Carson Geislinger went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run, Gavin Mathies earned a walk and he scored a run and veteran Lincoln Haugen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Rockies was TJ Neu, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, seven runs, two walks and he recored one strikeout. Brady Linn threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Rockies offense was led by Alex Geislinger, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Austin Dufner went 2-for-3 with a double. Jordan Neu went 4-for-4 and Cole Fuchs earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Brady Weber went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Evan Acheson scored a run and player/manager David Jones went 1-for-3.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 3

(Sunday June 25th)

The Brewers defeated their league rivals the Lakers, backed by eleven hits, including three doubles and a home run. They played solid defense and they were aided by seven walks. The Brewers starting pitcher was JT Harren, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Will Boeckman, went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. JT Harren went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk and Cade Stang went 1-for-1 for a RBI. Luke Harren went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brady Kenning went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ethan Fruth went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-2. Josh Lanctot had a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Derrik Orth earned a walk. Chris Clark went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Luke Schmidt earned a walk and he scored a run and Dean Kron scored a run.

The Lakers starting pitcher was Rudy Notch, he threw 1 1/3 on inning, he gave up five hits, four runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nolan Notch threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Lakers offense was led by Blake Kunkel went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI and Nolan Notch went 1-for-3 for RBI. Austin Lenzmeier went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored and Max Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Braun went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Rudy Notch went 2-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Nick Schmidt was hit by a pitch Derrick Garding and Grant Wensmann both went 1-for-1 and Devin Waldendorf and Mitch Kunkel both earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 11 ST. NICOLAS NICKS 7

(Saturday June 24th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Nicks, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs and they were aided by thirteen walks. The starting pitcher was Brooks Marquardt, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Ben Johnson threw four innings, he gave up three hits, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Skylor Gruba threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Dingmann threw one inning in relief to close it out, he gave up three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Ben Johnson, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Adam Beyer went 3-for-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Scott Marquardt went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Leither went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Cade Marquardt earned four walks, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a trio of runs. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Craig Meyer scored a run. Tommy Friesen earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Michael Hoffman was hit by a pitch.

The starting pitcher for the Nicks was Dylan Rausch, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Connor Lincoln threw two innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Caiden Braun threw three innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Nicks offense was led by Dylan Rausch, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Anderson went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-1. Connor Lincoln went 4-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and Damian Lincoln went 3-for-6 with two doubles and he scored two runs. Ty Stanwick went 1-for-5 for a RBI and Tyson Willenbring earned a walk and he scored a run. Caden Braun earned two walks, Alex Fohrenbacher earned a walk and N. Weismann was hit by a pitch.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

(Sunday June 25th)

The Express defeated their league rivals the Gussies, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defense. The Express starting pitcher was Matt Dingmann, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up four hits, two walks and one strikeout. Veteran righty Craig Meyer threw three innings, he gave up three hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Skylor Gruba threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Express offense was led by Cade Marquardt, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Friesen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran Adam Beyer went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Scott Marquardt went 2-for-4. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a pair for runs. Cody Leither went 2-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Zach Schmidt went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Ashton ‘Shuggs” Hanan went 1-for-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs.

The starting pitcher for the Gussies was Travis Laudenbach, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs and two walks. Mitch Kurth threw three innings, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw two innings, he gave up two hits and two runs. Nevin Bloom threw two innings, he gave up a walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Gussies offense was led by Michael Laudenbach, he was credited for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Adam Gwost went 3-for-5 and Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 and he earned a pair of walks. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Marcus Lommel went 2-for-4 and Tanner Toenjes went 1-for-1.

COUNTY LINE LEAGUES

ATWATER CHUCKERS 6 REGAL EAGLES 1

(Sunday June 25th)

The Chuckers defeated their league rivals the Eagles backed by six hits, they were aided by five walks and they play solid defense. The Chuckers starting pitcher was Josh Kingery, he threw seven innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded sixteen strikeouts. Chris Fellows threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits.

The Chuckers offense was led by Josh Kingery, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run and veteran Jordan Olson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Josh Cunningham went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Chris Fellows went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Kobe Holtz went 1-for-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch and Eli Albrecht earned two walks and he scored a run. Zach Bagley earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs and Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Eagles starting pitcher was Brandon Wedel, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jordan Wosmek threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Eagles offense was led by Derek Dengerud, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and Tyler Kemen was hit by a pitch. Nathan Meyer and Adrian Belden both went 1-for-3 with a walk.