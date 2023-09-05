Town Ball Report; Maple Lake Wins Class C State Title

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Completing my tenth year at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, and Sobieski Skis, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer, Paynesville Pirates the Regal Eagles of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with Sobieski Skis, St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state.

CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 5 AVON LAKERS 4

(Friday Sept 1st) The Martins from Region 15C defeated the Lakers from Region 8C, backed by nine hits, including a home run and four doubles. They made some very good defensive plays, worthy of ESPN highlights. The Martins starting pitcher, veteran righty Scott Lieser, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, four runs, no walks and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by the Martins shortstop, Kyle Lieser, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Lieser went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Ryan Messer, Martins third baseman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brady Goebel, Martins first baseman went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bryan Schlangen, Martins catcher went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Matthew Schlangen, Martins right fielder went 1-for-3. Carter Thelen, Martins second baseman went 1-for-4 and Tanner Arceneau, Martins left fielder earned a walk. The Lakers starting pitcher was Dominic Austing, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded oneT strikeout. Righty Elian Mezquita threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Veteran righty Reese Gregory threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. The Lakers offense was led by player/manager Caleb Curry, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Reese Gregory went 1-for-4 with a home run for a RBI. Peyton Randall went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Joe Dolan went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Cole Wellmann went 1-for-4.

DELANO “A” 6 ELROSA SAINTS 2

(Friday Sept. 1st) The “A” from Region 12C defeated the Saints from Region 15C, backed by seven hits, solid defense and a good pitching performance. Max Otto threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded eleven strikeouts. The “A” offense was led by Trevor Jaunich, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and Jake Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Brady Miller and Hunter Hart both went 1-for-3, with a walk and both secured a run. Marcus Riewer went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs and Tanner Kroells was credited for a RBI. Adam Schleper went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jack Paulson earned a walk and he scored a run. The Saints starting pitcher was Payton Van Beck, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, six singles, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Cole Fuchs, a draftee from the Cold Spring Rockies, threw one inning in relief, he gave up two walks, one run and he recorded one strikeout. The Saints offense was led by Derek Wiener, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a run. Blaine Fischer went 4-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 MIESVILLE MUDHENS 2

(Saturday Sept. 2nd) The Springers from Region 2B defeated the Mudhens from Region 1B, backed by nine hits, including a pair of doubles and solid defensive play. The Springers starting pitcher was veteran righty Zach Femrite, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Eli Emerson threw one inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. The Springers offense was led by Brian Hansen, he went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Brady Klehr went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. BJ Huls went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Drew VanLoy earned a walk. Tate Wallat went 1-for-4 with a double and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4. Springers Catcher Drew Bulson went 1-for-2, he earned a a pair of walks. Drew called a very good game from his catcher position. The starting pitcher for the Mudhens was Trevor Koenig, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Quinn Kruger threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded a strikeout. Carl Cano threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he retired four batters. The Mudhens offense was led by Joey Werner, he went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Ben Vuiovich went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he had a stolen bases. Dereyk Marks went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases and Brock Rinehart went 1-for-3 with a walk. Alex Hendrickson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Max Gamm earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Matt VanderBosch earned walk. (NOTE: The Springers will play the Shakopee Indians at 3:00 @ Dassel in the State Semifinals)

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 1 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 0

(Saturday Sept. 2nd) The Billygoats from Region 8C defeated the Huskies from Region 12C, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles and awesome defense. The Billygoats starting pitcher Matt Tautges threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four singles, four walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Billygoats offense was led by player/manager Matt Kummet, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Ben Thoma went 2-for-4 with a double and Jack Suska went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4, Aaron Weber had a sacrifice bunt and Matt Tautges and Lane Girtz both earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Huskies was Lane Glaser, he threw 8 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Huskies offense included Zach Kuseske, he went 2-for-4 and Matt Piechowksi went 1-for-3. St. Cloud Cloud State Husky Tyler Schiller went 1-for-4. Lane Glaser had a sacrifice bunt, Jake Wendland earned a pair of walks and Jayden Fleck earned a walk.

NISSWA LIGHTING 4 NEW ULM BREWERS 0

(Saturday Sept. 2nd) The Lightning from Region 8C defeated the Brewers from Region 2C, backed by six hits, including a home run and very good defense. The Lightning starting pitcher was Carter Dox, he threw 8 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, all singles, six walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Chad Weis, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, threw 1/3 of inning to earn the save. The Lighting offense was led by Kody Ruedisili, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for two huge RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Veteran Jeremiah Piepkorn went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Aaron Jenkins was credited for a RBI. Tyler Wittwer went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Sam Peterson went 1-for-4, Matt Casperson went 1- for-2 and Nate DeChaine earned a walk. The starting pitcher for the Brewers was Mitch Bockenstedt, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Brewers offense including Hunter Ranweiler went 2-for-4 and Cole Ranweiler went 1-for-4. Andrew Peters and Josh Seidel both went 1-for-3 and each earned a walk. Zach Hoffman, Jaden Dobmeier, Adam Nilson and Trevor Nissan all earned a walk.

MAPLE LAKE LAKERS 3 SARTELL MUSKIES 1

(Saturday Sept. 2nd) The Lakers from Region Region 12C defeated the Muskies from Region 11C, backed by eleven hits, including one double and great defense. The Lakers starting pitcher Hunter Malachek threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Lakers offense was led by Matt Bergstrom, he went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Donnie Mavencamp went 3-for-4 for a RBI. Hunter Malachek went 4-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Clapp, St. Cloud State Huskies player, went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ben had a very good game defensively at third base. Ben Goelz had a stolen base and he scored a run and Ben Reilley had a stolen base. The Muskies starting pitcher was Johnny Schumer, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, six singles, one run, no walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Veteran Lefty David Deminsky threw three innings; he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. The Muskies offense was led by veteran Tim Burns went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Austin Henrichs and Jace Otto both went 1-for-4 and Cody Partch earned a walk. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base.

AIR FREIGHT UNLIMITED 8 MOORHEAD BREWERS 2

(Saturday Sept. 2nd) The Unlimited from Region 8B defeated the Brewers from Region 2B, backed by twelve hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. The Unlimited starting pitcher was Willy Coborn, he threw 7 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Jack Schweitz threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The Unlimited offense was led by Tom Cummings, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Enck went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Avery Lehman went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Koch went 1-for-4 for a 2 RBIs and Kyle Halvorson went 1-for-4 for a RBI. Evan Kolker went 3-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Schaefbau earned a walk and he scored a run. Charlie Bartholomew went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Kulsea earned a walk. The Brewers starting pitcher was David Ernst, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs and two walks. Elias Harris threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The Brewers offense was led by Spencer Flaten, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jayse McLean went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Matt Oye went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Denver Blinn went 1-for-4, Brayden Jacobson went 1- for-3, Tanner Adam earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Nick Salentine earned a walk.

BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 3 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

(Sunday Sept. 3) The Bullfrogs from Region 4C defeated the Martins from Region 15C, backed by nine hits, including a big home run and very good defense. The Bulldogs starting pitcher was Jared Dettmann, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitchell Bowman, a draftee from the Marshall “A” three 3 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Gass threw 2 1/3 innings in relief and Riley Dikken faced two batters, he gave up two hits. Aiden Elfering threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the save. The Bullfrogs offense was led by Jimmy Woelfel, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Logan Swann and Dylan Gass both went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Shawn Dollerschell went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jordan Sagedahl went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, he a stolen base and he scored a run and Aiden Elfering earned a walk. Zeke Walton went 1-for-4 and Nick Taylor went 1- for-3. The Martins starting pitcher was Ben Schroeder, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Lieser threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. The Martins offense was led by Ben Schroeder, he went 2-for-4 with a double and Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-4. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he was hit by a pitch and Scott Lieser went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ryan Messer went 1-for-3, Ryan Morse went 1-for-1, Avery Schmitz earned a walk and Bryan Schlangen was hit by a pitch.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 7 NISSWA LIGHTNING 2

(Sunday Sept. 3rd) The Billygoats defeated their Victory League and Region 8C rivals the Lightning, backed by eight hits, including a pair of doubles. The Billygoats played very solid defense in support of their starting pitcher. Righty Drew Beier, a draftee from the Foley Lumberjacks. Drew threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up six hits, five singles, two runs, one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Billygoats offense was led by player/manager Matt Kummett, he went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Ben Thoma went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Noah Boser went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Weber went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly and a double for a RBI and Andrew Rueckert went 1-for-3. Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Travis Kahl was hit by a pitch. Matt Tautges went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jack Suska earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. The Lightning starting pitcher was Carter Petron, a draftee from the Pierz Lakers, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nate DeChaine threw seven innings, he gave up six hits, one three runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Ackerman threw one inning in relief, to close it out. The Lightning offense was led by Kody Ruedisili, he went 1-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Nate DeChaine went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Jeremiah Piepkorn went 2-for-4. Aaron Jenkins went 1-for-4 and Matt Casperman earned a walk.

SHAKOPEE INDIANS 11 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 8

(Sunday Sept. 3rd)

The Indians from Region 3B defeated the Springers from Region 2B, backed by fourteen hits, including a pair of doubles. They were aided by some Springers misplays and five walks. Their starting pitcher was Vinny Schleper, he threw five innings, he gave up five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Gavin Stadler threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one run and one walk. Tom Hady threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and two runs. Allex Ege threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk and Jake Skogrand threw two innings, he gave up three hits and one run.

The Indians offense was led by Aaron Olson, he went 3-for-5 with a double for five RBIs. Kolin Williams went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Steve Boldt went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dominick Schleper went 2-for-5 for a RBI and he scored a run and Justin Winterfeldt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk an he scored a run. Jack Schleper went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Alex Broholm went 1-for-1 and he earned a pair of walks. Cade McGraw went 1-for-6, Tom Keohen, Marco Slipka and Ethan Lenzmeier all scored a run and Alex Duncan earned a walk.

The Springers starting pitcher was Beck Loesch, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw one inning, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Klehr threw one inning, he gave up four hits, five runs and one walk. Jack Arnold threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. The Springers did earn a top four spot for their tournament performance.

The Springers offense was led by veteran Drew VanLoy, he went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brian Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Tate Wallat went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and BJ Huls went 1-for-5 and he scored two runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Henry Bulson scored a run.

ALL STATE TEAM

SPRINGERS

BRIAN HANSON

BRAD OLSON

ZACH FEMRITE

BREWERS

DAVID ERNST

MAX BAT SLUGGER AWARD

BRIAN HANSEN